MARKET WATCH: LAUNCHING HEMP BUILDING MATERIALS IN TEXAS

Eco Friendly Sustainable Building Options Available for Texas Construction Market

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020
Cell: (346) 240-6283
Email: hwilner@txhha.org

September 30, 2020 - HOUSTON, TEXAS

Next Wednesday, October 7th Hemp will make another splash in Texas, this time concentrating on construction which represents a $33 Billion dollar industry in the state. Texas Hemp Harvesters Association (TXHHA) and US Hemp Building Association (USHBA) are ensuring Texas doesn’t miss out on the progressive hemp building and construction market. Hemp building materials are praised for many safety and eco-friendly characteristics such as fire resistance, air purification, moisture control, and structural integrity.

Texas is perfectly positioned to lead the US in hemp building innovations, however basic infrastructure is still needed to support manufacturing of any hemp-based product. The biggest advantage the Lone Star State has is it’s long history of large scale ag production which ensures companies wishing to produce construction materials will have a reliable input source. Anxious to get their hands on locally grown hemp, colleges, universities and research companies around the state are ramping up programs aimed at identifying blends that can be used for plastic injection molding, woven and non-woven materials, animal feed, and a host of other applications.

A joint webinar, hosted by the two non-profit associations, takes place Wednesday October 7th from 5:00 – 6:30 pm CST. Anyone can sign up to attend, open registration for the event is $15 and members of either association attend for free. Attendees will get connected with successful companies and products including hempcrete, flooring, cabinetry and insulation. Construction industry professionals will get caught up on standards, specifications and more. Register for the webinar today at www.txhha.org/2020-events!

TXHHA is a (501c 6) non-profit committed to providing insightful, actionable education, building responsible supply chains, and developing the industrial market for Texas. Find out more at www.txhha.org

Hannah Wilner, Executive Director TXHHA
(346) 240-6283
hwilner@txhha.org
Hannah Wilner
Texas Hemp Harvesters Association
+1 346-240-6283
email us here

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Education, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry


