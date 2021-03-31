Aeri Brings You Instant Shade & Sanctuary

Aeri on the beach Aeri by the lake Family time with Aeri

Aeri is an ultra-portable inflatable shade canopy that can be set up in minutes, and can be packed down into a backpack when finished.” — Niko Cangemi, company's CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you in search of the best shade canopy for your outdoor adventures? Check out Aeri, an innovation that disrupts the way people enjoy the outdoors. Aeri is the first of its kind to enter the consumer canopy category with an instant inflatable shade canopy. Unlike traditional metal canopies that are challenging to set up, let alone pack away once finished, Aeri is lightweight and sets up quickly so you can fully enjoy your favorite outdoor adventures with ease.

This patent-pending ultraportable canopy is lightweight at only 17lbs (half the weight of traditional metal-framed canopies), offers a spacious 10ftW x 10ftL x 8ft H coverage, is easy to set up solo, and has a quick set up time of 3-minutes thanks to the included rechargeable air pump. Aeri features a backpack carrying case for ease of transport, provides UPF 50+ shade for extreme sun protection, and comes in three gorgeous colorways: Ultra Marine Blue, Carbon Gray, and Heat Wave Orange.

Aeri will be running a crowdfunding campaign soon to bring the product to life. A limited amount of the Aeri Canopy will be available for early bird pre-order, with estimated worldwide delivery of summer 2021.

Throwing Shade, In A Good Way!

There are many benefits to unplugging and spending time outdoors, Aeri lets you enjoy your trip without the inconvenience of setting up a canopy. Be it a trip with friends and family or just yourself, Aeri is the perfect companion to your outdoor expeditions to the beach, the park, camping, tailgating, or kids sporting events. You’ll never miss a valuable moment again with the stress-free setup of this one-of-a-kind canopy.

Alex Laetsch and Niko Cangemi, Co-Founders of Aeri, were inspired by the absence of shade products that deliver on ease of set-up. “We started looking at the canopy category where we are able to leverage our expertise and found that outdoor shade coverings were ripe for innovation. We want consumers to be able to focus on what truly matters and soak up all the benefits of being outdoors without the hassle and that’s how we thought of creating an ultra-portable inflatable shade canopy that can be set up in minutes, and can be packed down into a backpack when finished. It is so easy to set up, only one person is required. It is the true 'Go Anywhere, Do Anything Canopy'.” describes Cangemi, the CEO of the company.

Enjoy the Sun, All Day Long

Staying out of the sun is the principal way to avoid sunburn, but who doesn’t love spending time outdoors? Don’t give up the sun and fun! Aeri lets you enjoy the perfect balance of play and protection against sun exposure. It effectively blocks 98% of the sun’s rays (UVA + UVB).

Extra Protections & Privacy

Don’t let external forces affect you, stay protected while in the great outdoors with Aeri! The durable and water-resistant material of this unconventional canopy will keep you sheltered from winds and rain. No need to worry about your canopy flying away as Aeri will stay securely in place with its aerodynamic dome-shaped design and included stakes and tethers.

Feature Highlights

Lightweight & Portable at 17lbs

3-Minute Set-up & Take Down

Included zip on side shade wall for sun and wind protection

Spacious coverage, 10ft Wx 10 ft Lx 8 ft H

USB Rechargeable Lithium-ion Air Pump

Sturdy aerodynamic shape

Included backpack carrying case

Included stakes and tethers for extra stability

Durable, water-resistant material

UPF 50+ canopy top for extreme sun protection

Three colorways: Ultra Marine Blue Blue, Carbon Gray, and Heat Wave Orange

Additional accessories such as extra shade walls and bug netting are available

Patent Pending

About Aeri

The founders of Aeri have 20+ year backgrounds in creating consumer products, producing everything from inflatable holiday decorations to summer pool floats. Leveraging their collective design, engineering, and manufacturing experience they developed Aeri; a patent-pending revolutionary product that looks great, is ultra-durable, and most importantly, delivers on the promises of portability and easy setup.

For more information, go to: http://www.aerioutdoors.com/.



Media Contact

Lucie Simikova, lucie@rainfactory.com

Meet The Aeri Canopy