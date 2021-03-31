Earphones and Headphones Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 52 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

The global earphones and headphones market size to cross USD 52 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11% during the period 2021-2026.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global earphones and headphones market report.

The earphones and headphones market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The global headphones market would realize an absolute growth of around 85% in terms of revenue.

2. In-ear headphones dominated the market with around 57% share in 2020 and is expected to add over USD 14 billion during the forecast period.

3. Registering a high CAGR of over 13%, the global market for smart feature headphones accounted for majority share in 2020.

4. The entertainment segment holds majority of the market share with an absolute growth of over 83% during the forecast period.

5. The rising traction for headphones offers wider acceptance for smart hearables such as true wireless headphones with an incremental growth of approximately USD 15 billion during the forecast period.

6. Passive noise cancellation dominates the global headphones market in 2020. However, ANC segment is witnessing rising demand with an incremental growth of over USD 15.31 billion during the forecast period.

7. Europe is largest market under the global headphone market with an expected incremental revenue of over USD 6 billion and the regions is expected to witness an absolute growth of over 75% between 2020-2026.

8. The US is expected to generate an incremental revenue of over USD 5 billion by 2026 owing to the presence of several major brands and startups in the headphones market.

9. The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has deeply impacted the distribution network in the global headphones market and there has been rising growth in online channel, which dominated the market with about 85% share of distribution network in 2020.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, technology, noise attenuation, features, price range, distribution, end-user, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 67 other vendors

Get your sample today!

Earphones and Headphones Market – Segmentation

• The adoption of in-ear headphones is growing due to lightweight design and higher portability. These devices are highly popular among excessive users that use them in offices, travel, and during fitness and sports activities. As in-ear models fit securely in the ear and allow users to negate external noise effectively, they have witnessed high popularity among fitness enthusiasts.

• The growth in the music industry and the popularity of rapping have a positive effect on the adoption of headphones. Headphone manufacturers are collaborating with several music artists and celebrities to launch special edition devices. The growing adoption of smartphones has been pivotal in increasing the penetration of headphones.

• Wired headphones have been the leading segment in the global headphones and earphones market for an extended period due to wireless devices’ high cost. However, since 2010, the segment has grown with the increased adoption of wireless headphones among consumers due to manufacturing and audio technology improvements. Mobility remains the largest challenge for wired devices.

Earphones and Headphones Market by Product Type

• In-ear

• On-ear

• Over-ear

Earphones and Headphones Market by Technology

• Wired

• Wireless

• True Wireless

Earphones and Headphones Market by Features

• Smart

• Non-smart

Earphones and Headphones Market by Noise Attenuation

• ANC

• Passive Noise Cancellation

Earphones and Headphones Market by End-Use

• Entertainment

• Sports

• Gaming

Earphones and Headphones Market by Price Range

• Premium

• Moderate

• Low

Earphones and Headphones Market by Distribution

• Online

• Offline

Earphones and Headphones Market – Dynamics

Vendors have so far focused on making headphones comfortable and convenient, with the ability to eliminate external noises and deliver a more immersive listening experience. Smart features in headphones mainly can initiate virtual assistants and control the audio and volume buttons due to improvements in manufacturing and audio technology. They also offer users the audio quality they want, ranging from enhanced low, mid, or high ranges and high on bass or balanced output as desired. Smart wearables, including smartwatches, made their market entry at a time when headphone manufacturers were improving their manufacturing processes and sound delivery systems. Wearables connected to smartphones and applications steered the market toward smart accessories that could double the performance and carry out functions of the devices that they supported. When the industry was bubbling over smartwatches, several other wearables focusing on biometric monitoring, such as fitness bands, entered the market. Between the development of smart headphones, watches, smart eyewear, and fitness trackers, gadgets placed inside the ear were getting minimal traction and witnessed innovations only in the field of hearing aids.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Value-Added Features Becoming Standard

• Adoption of New Technologies for Product Enrichment

• Innovations in Audio Technology & Headphones Manufacturing

• Rising Awareness of Hearing Ailments & NIHL Driving the ANC Segment

Earphones and Headphones Market – Geography

The rise in smartphone users, coupled with high internet penetration, is driving the wireless headphones market in Europe. Most people use their smartphones to listen to music. Furthermore, the introduction of new technology and products is also driving the sales of headphones in Europe. In Europe, the demand for wireless headphones is rising as European consumers show high interest in wireless and smart technologies. The new trend of online music streaming is at an all-time high in Europe. Consumers, especially individuals that travel a lot, also prefer noise cancellation headphones. Furthermore, consumers that are actively engaged in sports and fitness activities seek waterproof headphones. Europe has the highest ASP for on-ear and over-ear headphones across regions. This can be attributed to the high adoption of these models for daily use and the rising demand for wireless headphones with active noise-canceling features and other innovative features such as augmented hearing and a better user-controlled sound allowance. The permeation of innovative electronics and the availability and adoption of branded headphone models have surged the adoption of medium-range headphones in the region. In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share of premium-range headphones in terms of revenue.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/headphones-market-report

Earphones and Headphones Market by Geography

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Nordic

• Switzerland

• Benelux

• Poland

• Russia

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Australia

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Chile

• Argentina

• Colombia

• Peru

• Middle East & Africa

• South Africa

• Turkey

• UAE

Major Vendors

• Apple

• Sony

• Samsung

• Bose

• Sennheiser

• Skullcandy

Other Prominent Vendors

• Anker

• LG Electronics

• Avanca

• Amkette

• ASUS

• Audio-Technica

• Beyerdynamic

• Bang & Olufsen

• Creative

• Denon

• Grado

• House of Marley

• Jays

• JVCKENWOOD

• Jabra

• Jaybird

• Logitech

• Monster

• Motorola

• Nuheara

• Panasonic

• Philips

• Onkyo & Pioneer

• Plantronics

• Shure

• Sol Republic

• Turtle Beach

• Urbanears

• Westone

• Alphabet

• Rowkin

• Crazybaby

• Earin

• Meizu

• Waverly Labs

• Mymanu

• Toshiba

• RHA

• Xiaomi

• Huawei

• CB3 Audio

• Cowin

• Bluedio

• MPOW

• Ailihen

• Kensington

• Zound

• Klipsch

• LITLIT

• Dibidog

• Letscom

• Koss

• Goang-Fann

• Master & Dynamic

• Nokia

• Gonoise

• JAM

• Imagine Marketing (boAt)

• BBK Electronics

• Microsoft

• JLab Audio

• Blaupunkt

• Sound Huggle

• Kokoon Technology

• MUZIK

• Nura

• Hooke Audio

Looking for more information? Click Here