PA PARKS AND FORESTS FOUNDATION OFFERS FREE PROGRAM WITH SAMUEL BLACK, SENATOR JOHN HEINZ HISTORY CENTER

Free virtual program with Director of the African American Program Mr. Black featuring the award winning "From Slavery to Freedom" exhibit at the Center.

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation as we welcome Samuel Black, Director of the African American Program at the Senator John Heinz History Center. Mr. Black also serves as the Project Director for the award winning From Slavery to Freedom exhibit at the Center.

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF), the only non-profit whose mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, is hosting a free virtual presentation about the From Slavery to Freedom exhibit on Monday, April 5, 2021 at noon.

The free presentation will stream live to PPFF’s Facebook page and YouTube channel on April 5 and will be available to view any time after on those same platforms.

Viewers will be engaged in a presentation by Mr. Black, exploring the exhibit, discussing how it relates to parks and forests, and learning more about the From Slavery to Freedom garden project.

Mr. Black has 28 years of experience in museums and historical institutions. An award winning curator and writer, he has numerous publications, including three books. He serves as Immediate Past President of the Association of African American Museums and has been a member since 1992.

“I look forward to discussing this important exhibit with Mr. Black,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “The exhibit explores the quest for freedom Africans in America from slavery until the 21st century.”

PPFF’s Lunch and Learn series launched in 2020 and provides information on a variety of topics. Past presentations are available to view on PPFF’s Facebook and YouTube Channel. It is supported by a grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Conservation and Partnership Program and by Recreational Equipment, Inc.

Available live at 12:00 pm on April 5, or any time after on PPFF’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaParksAndForestsFoundation and YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/PAParksandForests

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

Founded in 1999, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 121 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities and donations through its more than 40 chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. paparksandforests.org @PaPFF