Trilogy Networks and Athonet Bring 5G to Rural America to Slice Through the Digital Divide
5G-SA Network slicing to serve consumer applications as well as advanced AI-driven, digital enterprise applicationsBOULDER, COLORADO, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trilogy Networks and Athonet USA today announce a partnership to join the Rural Cloud Initiative (RCI), a unique coalition of more than 65 network and edge innovation partners committed to promoting and accelerating the digital transformation of rural America. Athonet’s Griffone 5G Core, the next generation of the world’s most used Professional-grade mobile core, will be deployed on Trilogy's distributed cloud infrastructure, and its ConEx™ edge delivery platform. Together with Trilogy’s partner 5G-SA radio partners, Griffone will enable next generation 5G mobile services for rural America.
Under the Rural Cloud Initiative (RCI), Trilogy is partnering with network operators across rural America to build the essential infrastructure for 5G. With the deployment of cloud native platforms and a virtualized nationwide network, operators are well positioned to rapidly deploy their 5G networks. Athonet’s fully software driven and proven 5G-SA platform dramatically increases service options for rural carriers, communities and businesses.
One of the major challenges of providing affordable cellular connectivity to rural areas is that the cost and complexity of the core network, the “brain” that is the controlling intelligence of cellular networks, is such that it could only be affordably operated by large-scale networks with very high volumes of users and a sizeable telco staff. Athonet has built the mobile core completely as cloud native software so that it can be deployed and managed affordably on off-shelf IT infrastructure using any 5G radio. With Trilogy’s Distributed Cloud Platform close to the RAN and Athonet’s 5G Core, any rural service provider can have a highly affordable “slice” of a 5G network to serve both consumer applications as well as advanced AI-driven, digital enterprise applications requiring predictable and reliable wireless connectivity.
"Paramount to closing the digital divide is the ability to bring cloud native networks to the rural carrier in a cost-effective manner," said Venky Swaminathan, CTO of Trilogy Networks. "Athonet bridges the gap between the dream of universal connectivity and the reality of making deployments simple and affordable".
“Giving every person, machine and sensor 5G connectivity massively increases human potential and agricultural productivity,” said Dr. Karim El Malki, President of Athonet USA.. “We have a unique opportunity to eliminate digital exclusion using the power of 5G networks on the Trilogy cloud ”.
