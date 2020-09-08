Free-to-use OPEN 5G Core on AWS by Athonet
This 5G Cloud Core solution breaks down the barriers to building a full 5G ecosystem and creates a perfect partner for OpenRAN.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athonet, with partners Marubun Corporation and AWS, today announced a turning point for the 5G cellular industry - an OPEN5G core network platform which allows anybody, anywhere in the world, to bring up a 5G network for FREE by simply connecting a RAN network to AWS over an internet connection.
One of the challenges for many operators, enterprises, radio and device partners is to have a 5G SA core ready to use and test out on AWS. The purpose they have is to test it out for many new 5G new radio versions, new 5G devices being launched, myriad new applications and use cases being tried for 5G. Being used to AWS, many customers and partners don’t want to be in a situation where they need to incur manual efforts to setup and validate core network on AWS. To solve this problem, Athonet, AWS Technology partner, has created a free-to-use SaaS environment for radio, chipset, device or end-user partners to use a 5G test environment on demand.
With this new launch by Athonet and AWS, the full creativity of the 5G ecosystem can finally be unleashed.
“The Athonet Open5G Platform makes the open standards and interfaces of 3GPP available to the world community. Athonet Open5G opens the 5G ecosystem to new radio and device vendors, application providers, universities, research institutions and innovative start-ups. With AWS, we have a highly scalable and automated platform to service the needs of the Global 5G community,” said Gianluca Verin, CTO of Athonet.
To use the service simply email us at open5G@athonet.com. Interested users in Japan may also contact Marubun Corporation on telecom_buz@marubun.co.jp. The service is provided free at Athonet’s sole discretion and subject to fair use terms and conditions.
