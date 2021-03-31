The Park Prodigy Plans to Update Their Disneyland Crowd Calendar
The Park Prodigy Plans to Update Their Disneyland Crowd CalendarLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Park Prodigy, (a trusted source for theme park tickets and personalized vacation packages) announces their plan to update their 2021 Disneyland Crowd Calendar. The company will monitor the phased reopening of Disneyland Park and continue to adjust their projected crowds based on real time data.
It has always been our goal to help families save time and money on their next vacation. And we understand how excited families are to travel again in a safe environment. The company is thrilled to continue to extend free vacation planning tools to families planning vacations on the west and east coast.
Planning Your Next Los Angeles Vacation
If you are visiting Los Angeles in 2021 and don't know where to start, be sure to check out our free vacation planning tools including our Disneyland Crowd Calendar, the best time to visit Disneyland in 2021 and our blog! Once you pick the best days to visit Los Angeles, you can shop for the perfect Disneyland tickets to fit your family’s vacations goals and budget!
For additional information on current travel deals visit https://theparkprodigy.com/
About The Park Prodigy
Michael Belmont started The Park Prodigy with one goal in mind, “to save families time and money on their next vacation". All vacation planning tools on our website were created for YOU, and are always 100% free. We hope to help you and your family plan an unforgettable vacation no matter if it's later in 2021 or 2022 and beyond!
