Runecast Analyzer expands insight capabilities to Microsoft Azure

Runecast Analyzer 5.0 introduces proactive audits for Microsoft Azure best practices and security compliance – for comprehensive coverage of cloud environments.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Runecast Solutions Ltd., a leading provider of patented, predictive analytics for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Kubernetes (also known as K8s), and VMware, now includes Microsoft Azure in its coverage of hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
With the release of Runecast Analyzer 5.0, customers benefit from the addition of proactive audits for best practices and CIS security compliance for Azure. Organizations can now have a single management interface for identifying and mitigating an array of compliance, risk, and security issues throughout their IT infrastructure – and they can do this analysis securely on-premises (with no data needing to leave their control).
Forecast calls for a growing multi-cloud
Microsoft’s Azure is one of the fastest growing cloud services on the market – but it is often not alone in its customers’ portfolios. The real growth is with multi-clouds – a composite of technologies from various cloud providers which also includes Azure.
“Organizations are not making ‘either or’ choices when it comes to their IT infrastructure these days – they often use a range of services from cloud providers in addition to their on-prem resources,” said Stanimir Markov, CEO and Co-Founder of Runecast. “This mix of infrastructure options creates an extremely complex environment and increased risk for misconfigurations, service disruptions and security gaps. And that’s where Runecast Analyzer enters the picture.”
Can your native toolset handle a multi-cloud?
Keeping a mixed portfolio of technologies stable and secure is a challenge. While cloud providers such as AWS, Azure, and VMware typically offer their own best practice or security hardening guidelines to help users with compliance and stability issues, these resources naturally focus on the specific provider and have limited scope and range when it comes to real-world IT integrations. Aside from vendor-specific security and best practices guidelines, there are also non-vendor-related compliance standards that are region specific (such as Australia's Essential 8 standards, also covered in this latest Runecast Analyzer release).
“It’s a problem of both rapid changes and poor visibility,” pointed out Runecast Co-Founder and CTO Aylin Sali. “Native tools help, but they're not designed to ensure that users have aligned their environments with best practices, security standards, or even known issues. Users need a single point of visibility across all technologies, with a platform-agnostic tool that reveals all the known and potential risks.”
Not only does Runecast Analyzer provide a single view of what is happening across workloads, but Runecast Analyzer also does this while running securely on-premises – or even offline, for the most security-conscious applications. This enhances system admins’ access to comprehensive analysis of their networks – regardless if those are on-premises, hybrid, or in the public cloud – while they maintain full control of their data.
Open up the Runecast toolkit
By adding audits for Azure best practice and CIS benchmarks, Runecast Analyzer provides an even more comprehensive set of automated best practice and security compliance checks – all with a single point of visibility.
These additions dovetail with the portfolio of other best practices and security standards already covered by Runecast Analyzer for AWS, Kubernetes, and VMware environments, such as CIS Benchmarks, NIST, ISO 27001, GDPR, DISA STIG, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, BSI IT-Grundschutz (Germany), Cyber Essentials (UK), and VMware Security Configuration Guide.
Runecast goes to work
Runecast Analyzer compiles information from an array of ‘sources of truth’ – including Knowledge Base articles (KBs), multiple vendor best practices, security standards, etc. – then uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to highlight risks and automatically discover any misconfigurations that can negatively affect performance, trigger outages, or fail security audits. This time-sensitive information enables system admins to slash troubleshooting time as much as 80% and cut upgrade planning time by a reported 90%.
Runecast scores with global recognition
Recognized by Gartner as a ‘Cool Vendor’, Runecast’s innovative technology has also been patented in the United States. Its contribution to securing mission-critical data center operations resulted in the company winning a €1.9M EU Horizon 2020 grant for further development of its Runecast A.I. Knowledge Automation (RAIKA).
Notable clients using Runecast Analyzer to mitigate service risks and ensure maximum efficiency and security within their IT infrastructure include Avast Software, Chevron, Erste Bank, FLEXdata, Fujisoft, German Aerospace Center (DLR), Near East Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, Scania, and de Volksbank.
IT admins can test Runecast Analyzer in their own environments with a 14-day free trial.
