OPUS - ‘Fake Or True‘

OPUS with platin 7" single "Fake Or True" for Mars mission

OPUS Logo from OPUS MAGNUM 2020

New song as soundtrack for Mars

GRAZ, AUSTRIA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With their ‘Opus Magnum’ album, Austrian pop group Opus have introduced a final chapter in their career as a band; The farewell tour is being planned and the final album is released as a Fanbox including Vinyl, CD and DVD, accompanied with notes and unreleased gems of their past.

The new Magnum-single ‘Fake Or True’ is now about to be lifted higher than other records before: Inspired by the "Voyager Golden Record“, a unique 7“ copy of the song (made of platinum plus an attached record player) is about to join a future ESA mission to Mars, in order to become accessible to extraterrestrial life. For the b-side, the band selected their hit-song 'Live Is Life’ for a showcase of „the energy and joy with human live concerts“.

The brand new platinum record is presented by the band together with Austrian „Mars One Astronaut“ candidate Günther Golob (photo).

