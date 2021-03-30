April fish stocking schedule for the Upper Snake Region

Fish and Game staff will be stocking 7,600 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout at the following locations around the Upper Snake Region this April. It's time to grab the family and head out into the sunshine for a fun filled day of fishing!

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.