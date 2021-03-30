Agriculture Committee – Week 12, 2021

HF 522 – Anaerobic Digestors

HF 522 adds a definition of “anerobic digester system” to Iowa Code. An “anerobic digester system” is a manure storage structure that is covered. The primary function of the manure storage structure is to process manure by employing environmental conditions, including bacteria, to break down organic matter in the absence of oxygen; and produces, collects and uses a biogas. All existing state regulations for water quality, air quality (if necessary) and master matrix would continue to apply. A civil penalty assessed for an air quality violation cannot exceed $10,000. [3/30: Short form (No: Ragan, J. Smith, Wahls; Excused: Driscoll, Sweeney)]