Human Resources Committee – Week 12, 2021

SF 81 – Direct Primary Care Agreement Pilot Project

SF 81 requires the Department of Human Services to develop and oversee a pilot program to allow some Medicaid members to receive primary care health services through a direct primary care agreement, with the Medicaid Enterprise acting as the third-party payor. [3/29: 28-17, party-line (Excused: Driscoll, Hogg, Kraayenbrink, Nunn, Sweeney)]

HF 260 – Number of children in child care

HF 260 adjusts the number of children child care providers can have. The bill makes these adjustments: