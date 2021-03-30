Natural Resources Committee – Week 12, 2021

HF 552– Use of dogs to track wounded deer

HF 552 makes a number of changes to legislation that was passed last year. That legislation allowed the use of leashed dogs to track a wounded animal. That legislation required training for the person and the dog being used to track deer. However, there is not an established training program for a person that would satisfy this requirement. The bill removes that requirement.

The committee adopted an amendment to clarify that the dog handler may accompany a hunter to track the deer without having a hunting license of their own. [3/29: 45-0 (Absent: Driscoll, Hogg, Kraayenbrink, Nunn, Sweeney)]