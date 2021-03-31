FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TUESDAY, MARCH 30, 2021 CONTACT: James Burnette Jr., director NCDA&CS Structural Pest Control and Pesticides Division 919-733-3556 N.C. Pesticide Board announces March case settlements RALEIGH – The N.C. Pesticide Board recently approved the following settlement agreements for cases in Granville and Sampson counties. Settlements are listed by county below: (Granville) Audrie I. Johnson, the owner and operator of Hound Dog Country in Creedmoor, agreed to pay $2,000 for multiple violations of the N.C. Pesticide Law and/or Regulations, including improper storage of a pesticide, absence of pesticide labeling on containers and making pesticide recommendations that are misleading and/or not in accordance with the pesticide label. This case was prompted by the improper application of an insecticide intended for use on fruit and vegetable crops. The insecticide was instead used as a flea and tick treatment on a dog that became seriously ill.

(Sampson) Sammy Fields, a licensed pesticide dealer for Southern States in Mt. Olive, agreed to pay $400 because an employee of the company refilled a herbicide tank with liquid fertilizer, which is a violation of the herbicide’s labeling and provisions in the N.C. Pesticide Law. A Sampson County farmer purchased the tank of fertilizer and because it was contaminated with the previous herbicide, the corn on which he sprayed it died. -bhh-