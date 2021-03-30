Arrest Made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Knife) Offense: 500 Block of 4th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, March 29, 2021, in the 500 block of 4th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:55 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to take the victim’s vehicle keys. The victim refused and the suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, March 29, 2021, 20 year-old Tykeel Wilson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Knife).