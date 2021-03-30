Arrest Made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery Offense: Unit Block of L Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in the unit block of L Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:28 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a box cutter and attempted to take the victim’s property. The suspect failed to take property and was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, March 28, 2021, 22 year-old Eldorado Williams, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Attempt to Commit Robbery.