Announcing the release of “Tantra, Mantra and Yantra of Sri Vidya” by bestselling Indian author Vinita Rashinkar
“Sri Vidya begins where the current understanding of quantum physics ends”. This book delves into the mysterious and esoteric spiritual discipline of Sri Vidya.MYSORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Sri Vidya begins where the current understanding of quantum physics ends”, say scholars about the mysterious and esoteric discipline that constitutes a major part of the Hindu school of thought called Tantra. Sri Vidya is an ancient, systematic study that helps bring about the unfoldment of shakti - that inherent power that lies dormant at the core of our being, holding the key to both worldly and spiritual success. The Sri Vidya tradition aims to awaken this power by combining elements of knowledge, devotion and ritual. In the Tantra tradition, the pursuit of enlightenment through Srividya practice is considered the pinnacle of human achievement.
Spiritual practice in Hinduism aims at seeking freedom from suffering and entails some degree of withdrawal from the material world. Sri Vidya, on the other hand, offers the promise of both worldly pleasures and material gain (which means it can be practiced alongside a modern-day lifestyle) while keeping eternal solace /liberation as its ultimate goal.
Studying Sri Vidya requires an understanding of many of the core principles of Hinduism. The book covers diverse subjects such as Shaktism, Kundalini, Chakras, Karma, Sankhya and Yoga philosophies before embarking on the detailed discussion of Tantra, Mantra and Yantra. A study of Tantra enables the reader to establish the context, understand historical antecedents and also some of the philosophical concepts that get further clarified before exploring the more esoteric planes of the use of sound (Mantra) at both its gross and subtle levels and eventually seek the meaning of the Yantra, its formation, significance and power.
This book is directed at a general, curious and informed reader, not an academic or advanced Sri Vidya scholar. In presenting this discipline as a tool for self-development, the author has kept in mind the sensibilities, needs and interests of the modern spiritual seeker. Vinita says about her latest work: “The practice of Sri Vidya, which is a gradual learning process, often spanning a lifetime, has a profound influence on the way one sees life and helps one get ahead in both material and spiritual realms. A comprehensive knowledge of the system is not a prerequisite for benefiting from the practice. Anyone with a genuine interest can begin by choosing a method that appeals to them from the various practices listed in the book. A simple practice helps bring about, just as any other spiritual practice does - clarity of thought, calmness, stability and the ability to manifest all desires while also promising liberation from the limiting bounds of the ego and belief systems.
Vinita calls on her understanding of the timeless wisdom of yoga, Ayurveda, meditation, Sri Vidya and Tantra which she has studied under various masters for the past 20 years to guide her readers towards the door of awakening their own true nature: one that is full of truth, wisdom, bliss and luminosity. The book is now available at amazon.com and amazon.co.uk. For more information, please visit www.vinitarashinkar.in and www.srichakrayantrafoundation.com
