Enuit Discusses Remote Implementations with ComTech Advisory

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the End of last year Enuit’s VP of Services, Robert Balinski met with Dr. Gary Vasey of ComTech Advisory to discuss remote ETRM/CTRM implementation which has been a topic of interest in these days of lockdowns.

Robert, who has 20-years or more experience with various CTRM software packages and implementation that he draws upon said “We were in the middle of a project to implement Entrade for crude oil trading with a client when it happened,” he told me. “The last time anyone was onsite was February 2020 and within a week, the project had transformed into a remote implementation. The go-live did get delayed a couple of months but that was really down to their IT staff needing to react to the situation and ensure continuity for a workforce that was suddenly home-based. We managed with Teams and Go to meeting-type services and got them up and running remotely.”

Another project Robert recalled very well involved a small natural gas trader that was “extremely budget-conscious so they asked to buy the license and implement it themselves,”. Enuit offered remote services as needed to help them with the implementation. “Three months later, they were up and running and I think this is a credit to Entrade’s ease of use, that they were able to more or less implement without our help. We did help a bit remotely, but it must be one of the cheapest implementations ever” he said.

According to ComTech Advisory, who are the leading CTRM analyst firm, remote implementations are now pretty much the norm and that may not change that much in the next 6 months or so. They believe that being able to conduct a remote implementation successfully is now something that probably ought to be added to that list of buying criteria as well and to ensure that the vendor has references and experience of working that way.

To see the full article visit: https://www.ctrmcenter.com/blog/vendor-news-blog/enuit-discusses-remote-implementations/

What is ETRM / CTRM?

