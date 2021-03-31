Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bolsonaro will substitute high navy commanders after cupboard reshuffle

Tuesday’s announcement continues a period of tumult in the highest ranks of Brazilian leadership, coming just one day after President Jair Bolsonaro replaced six government ministers in a sudden reshuffle that appeared designed to secure greater loyalty, as the country’s Covid-19 crisis balloons.

Now Generals Edson Pujul of the Army, Ilques Barbosa of the Navy, and Antonio Carlo Bermudez of the Air Force are out of their posts as well, Brazil’s Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday.

“The decision was communicated in a meeting in the presence of the (newly) appointed Defense Minister, Braga Netto, former Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo, and the Commanders of the Armed Forces,” reads the official notice.

General Fernando Azevedo had been removed from his post as Brazil’s Defense Minister the day before, when he issued a statement saying he had “preserved the Armed Forces as a State institution.”

The three military leaders’ successors will be selected by Bolsonaro from a list of…

