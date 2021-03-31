Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-75 resurfacing and bridge improvements in Bay County start April 12

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Bay

HIGHWAYS: I-75 Beaver Road Parish Road

ESTIMATED DATE:             Monday, April 12, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: October 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $29 million to resurface nearly 5 miles of I-75 from Beaver Road to Cottage Grove Road in Bay County. Work includes significant bridge improvements on the Parish Road bridge over I-75 and the I-75 bridge over Beaver Road, including deck replacements and steel repairs.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   Traffic will be maintained with single-lane closures and a moveable barrier wall. To maintain an additional lane of traffic on I-75 in the peak direction of travel from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, crews will move the barrier wall on Saturdays between 2 and 6 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-75 will need to be closed during overnight hours to accommodate the Parish Road bridge deck removal. Single-lane closures on Beaver Road should also be expected to accommodate bridge repairs throughout the project. Both overpasses will be closed to traffic during deck replacements.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the I-75 driving surface and complete critical bridge repairs, extending the life of the I-75 roadway, as well as the I-75 bridge over Beaver Road and the Parish Road bridge over I-75.

