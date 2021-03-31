Brightek iCLed, Shaping The Forefront Of Automotive Lighting

Providing simple designs with amazing performances

TAOYUAN CITY, TAIWAN, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brightek Optoelectronic Co., LTD is a professional semiconductor package supplier and solution provider that develops and manufactures LEDs that are compliant with international quality control systems. The company will be showcasing its new product line, Ambient Lighting with iCLed (RGB LED + driver IC), at Light Fair 2021 between Oct 27 - Oct 29.

The Ambient Lighting with iCLed series is ideal for consumer electronics, automotive, and IoT applications. Brightek’s iCLed is an all-in-one package that simplifies circuit design and saves cost with one built-in IC in a standard LED. As no extra external IC driver is needed, it can save 30-40% PCB space or has 4-layer PCB replaced by 2-layer PCB, which accordingly cuts the cost on PCB and SMT. With its advanced technologies and competitive iCLed product series, Brightek is dedicated to revolutionizing the concept of LEDs and providing better solutions for more compact and diverse products to customers worldwide.

Competitive Advantages:

• Enhanced cost efficiency and shorter lead time

• Improved LED grayscale to 256 and allow full control over colors

• A wide range of sizes and shapes available to fit the project requirements

• Quality assurance: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, IATF 16949, and QC080000 certified

About Brightek Optoelectronic Co., LTD

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Brightek Optoelectronic Co., LTD is a global leader in LED manufacturing. With nearly 100 patents and intellectual property rights, Brightek’s product portfolio comprises high-performance LEDs in automotive, general lighting, display, and smart home, etc. The company offers comprehensive tech support based on its expertise in the field and capabilities of scale production, product standardization, and fast delivery. It is expected to transform the way designers and engineers make their products and become the preferred supplier and partner for customers around the world.

