TAYAO NTC Thermistors Increase Sensing Accuracy for Cold-chain Logistics As Covid Vaccines Rollout

KAOHSIUNG CITY, TAIWAN, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAYAO Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading NTC thermistor sensor manufacturer in Taiwan that facilitates electronic applications such as new energy, electric vehicles, medical and consumer electronics. The company will be showcasing its new product, TAYAO NTC Thermistor at various upcoming electronics-related maker events in 2021. As Covid-19 vaccines drive the growth in the cold-chain logistics sector, TAYAO eyes the market and estimates a significant rise in demand for NTC thermistors.

NTC (Negative Temperature Coefficient) thermistor, a type of resistor whose resistance decreases as temperature rises, is commonly used as a temperature sensor or in electric components. Highly accurate with quick reaction time, TAYAO’s NTC thermistors enable customers to achieve successful temperature control for consumer electronic, smart home, and medical applications while drastically reducing temperature compensation.

“As the trade war and Covid-19 pandemic derail China’s economy, purchasers around the world are turning to local markets or neighboring countries for suppliers. TAYAO seizes the opportunity to establish a good reputation, and make quality the new norm in the thermistor industry. With outstanding sensing performance, customization service, and sustainable quality, we are poised to create win-win cooperation with customers around the world,” said Robert Lin, General Manager of TAYAO.

Competitive Advantages:

• Resistant to moisture, corrosive atmospheres, and harsh environments

• High operating temperature - up to 500degC temperature to minus 100degC temperature (ultra-high/ultra-low temperature sensor)

• High accuracy and precise miniature sensor

• Sensor coating technology - customizations available



About TAYAO Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, TAYAO Technology is an ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified supplier of high-quality, customizable NTC thermistors and thermistor sensors. The company is committed to providing quality NTC thermistors for temperature controllers and measurement that help customers improve product functionality and elevate product competitiveness in the markets. For more information, please visit http://www.tayao.com.tw/.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/tayao-technology-co-ltd

###

Media contact: Ms. Roslyn Lu

Email: sales@tayao.com.tw

Phone: +88678129669#131