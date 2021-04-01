Let Yourself Look: Talking Art of the Day April 2021
Barebrush.com Logo
When you enjoy art, you connect with your inner self.”SARASOTA / BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April is renewal. Weather warms. Flowers bloom. Spring revives us all. We want to get out and look at the world. Some people are out. Some people are still extra cautious. All have been through a hellish year. It's time to reconnect with people and with our inner selves. Barebrush artist and founder, Ilene Skeen says,
— Ilene Skeen, artist & founder
"When you enjoy art, you connect with your inner self. Your inner self connects you with the world in new and unexpected ways. Find your inner self, and you will find people, old and new."
Today, Barebrush announces Let Yourself Look: Talking Art of the Day April 2021. Barebrush presents 30 artworks by contemporary artists in visual media and short videos. The April calendar and videos launch with a fine art photo, Eye Contact, by Peter Wong King of New Mexico. The portrait features a young woman, head in hands with a riveting gaze. Peter writes,
"Models I work with know being comfortable and at ease shows through my work... I bring out their natural honest beauty."
April 1st, 2021 is day number 9,349 in the Barebrush calendars. In a year, when the world changed, Barebrush changed with it. Beginning in September '20, Barebrush launched a new video series, "Talking Art of the Day."
The "Art of the Day" Method
In each art video, Ilene follows a simple method to answer three questions: What do you see? Who's the artist? What's the point? To answer, Ilene creates a narrative of specific details that you, the viewer can see. Ilene uses close-ups. She adds lines, arrows, and other art tools for emphasis. Then she shares what the artist says about the work. Finally, she tries to tease out a point. She welcomes comments and disagreement. It's all good. The 200+ videos are fast and fun, averaging under 3 minutes.
The Barebrush Art of the Day calendar
Each Barebrush calendar features contemporary artworks in various media. These include photos, oils, watercolor, mixed media, and sculpture. You see the beauty of art created by artists working today, revealed day by day. You see the tantalizing art of the nude. You get the words of the artists. Other art calendars use one image per month or week. Barebrush showcases unique artwork for each day of the month. The art of the day is yours to see, enjoy and treasure. On the Art-of-the-Day calendar page, you can see the current calendar art revealed over time.
About "Talking Art of the Day" Videos
In each art video, Ilene follows a simple method answering three questions: What do you see? Who's the artist? What's the point? To answer these questions, Ilene creates a narrative of specific details. Then she looks at what the artist says about the work. Finally, she teases out a point. The videos are fast and fun, averaging under 3 minutes. She welcomes comments and questions.
About Barebrush.com
Barebrush shows paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, and mixed media visual art. The monthly art displays began in 2006. Thousands of works are online for your viewing pleasure. Over 1,000 are for sale. Art lovers may contact the artist or request Barebrush to act as an agent.
The goal of Barebrush is to delight art lovers. Our art shows expertise and emotional impact. Our dedicated artists enjoy sharing their vision with the world. All monthly art displays are easy to access in the archives.
About the Art of the Day Videos
The video series started on September 1, 2020. Barebrush shows nudes and other genres. Barebrush complies with YouTube's community policy. To avoid misunderstanding and condemnation, videos featuring nude art are labeled "Mature Content" by Barebrush. Viewers must be over 18 to see the videos or subscribe. Barebrush warns viewers that if they are offended by nude art, they should not visit the Barebrush.com website.
About Ilene Skeen
Ilene Skeen, MBA, is the founder of Barebrush and a member of the Salmagundi Club of New York City since 1999. She is also an artist, author, speaker, and coach.
Barebrush is the premiere ad-free, non-porn, fine art website. Online since 2006, proving it's OKAY+ to enjoy the art of the nude.
Ilene Skeen
ILS Designs
+1 917-806-7992
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Nude on Net Chair: Talking Art of the Day 2021 -- Top performing video in March