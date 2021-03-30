2021 Sisters in Service Event

The Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs—in partnership the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, Veterans Benefits Administration, Salt Lake Chamber and other key partners—looks forward to seeing you at our annual Sisters in Service celebration on Apr. 16 to honor Utah’s Women Veterans and those currently serving. This will be a Virtual event.

WHAT: Sisters in Service: Honoring Utah’s Women Veterans and Current Service Members WHEN: Friday, April 16 at 11 am WHERE: Virtual

CLICK HERE TO RSVP >

Submit a Photo

The Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs would like to recognize your service in our event video.

If you would like to participate in the video, please send your military service pictures to veterans@utah.gov.

Please include your name, location of photo with the Subject Title: Women’s Event no later than Apr 9.

Keynote Speaker

Caitlin Bognaski is a 2005 graduate of Wake Forest University. While at Wake Forest, she was an ROTC cadet and a Division I Cross Country and Track athlete. Upon graduation, she received her commission as an officer in the U.S. Army. She attended her Engineer Basic Officer Course at Ft. Leonard Wood as well as the Sapper Leader Course, becoming the just the 12th female to graduate from the combat engineer program. She served in both Iraq and Afghanistan before being honorably discharged in October 2009. Caitlin has a unique military perspective. She grew up in a military family, served in the Army, and married a team leader of the Army’s 10th Special Forces Group. We will also receive briefings from our Veteran Affairs partners here in Utah.