National Workforce Organization, STRIVE, hires Tasha Jackson to be Chief Financial & Administrative Officer

STRIVE's Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, Tasha Jackson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STRIVE, a leading national non-profit workforce development organization, is pleased to announce the hiring of Tasha Jackson as Chief Financial & Administrative Officer. Ms. Jackson will help further STRIVE’s mission by providing strategic financial and operational leadership and setting up systems for growth across various internal teams and functions.

In this new position, Ms. Jackson will lead a 10-person team made up of Finance, Human Resources, and Office Management, ensuring STRIVE achieves operational excellence and advances organizational goals. She will direct reports and work collaboratively with peers, Board Members, auditors, external vendors, and internal stakeholders to manage key functions for STRIVE’s ambitious expansion plan.

STRIVE’s President and CEO, Phil Weinberg, said of Ms. Jackson’s position, "I'm thrilled to welcome Tasha to STRIVE and our executive leadership team. As STRIVE enters a new phase of growth, Tasha brings deep expertise in nonprofit finance and operations and an extensive track-record of success as a nonprofit leader."

Ms. Jackson has more than ten years of experience working at non-profit organizations and has held leadership roles in finance and accounting at the Urban Resource Institute and Girl Scouts of Connecticut. Her leadership has successfully guided growth, maximized profits, and reduced cost in her previous roles. She has enhanced internal controls, been a positive change agent, and strengthened culture dynamics.

“To join an organization with such a deep history of providing the tools, skills and environment for individuals to develop their whole self and accomplish goals they once believed unimaginable is an honor. I am ready to continue to do great work with the dedicated and passionate team at STRIVE,” said Ms. Jackson.

STRIVE’s programs foster economic development in cities across the U.S. working to advance equity through economic opportunities. STRIVE assists underserved communities in addressing barriers that prevent them from thriving in the workforce. To date, STRIVE has helped 80,000 students and their families achieve financial independence and reach high aspirations. Recently, STRIVE graduate Roy Castro was installed as the organization's Board Co-Chairman, bringing the graduate experience to the highest level of the nonprofit.

Ms. Jackson received her MBA degree in Leadership from Post University, and her Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Insurance from the University of Hartford. She is an active member of the National Black M.B.A. Association and the Institute of Management Accountants. Ms. Jackson was named a 2013 Hartford Business Journal CFO of the Year Finalist and is a 2017 100 Women of Color Honoree.

