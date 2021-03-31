Concrete Pavement Repair Projects Begin in the Mitchell Area

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Contact: Paulette Huber, Project Engineer at 605-770-3036

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says concrete pavement repair will be done on four routes in the Mitchell Area. The contractor will move from one project to the next in the following order:

On U.S. Highway 81 the project includes 10 miles of construction, from Salem south to two miles north of S.D. Highway 42 Junction. The concrete repair work began on Monday, March 29, 2021, and will take approximately 22 days to complete. Pavement grinding will then take four days to complete. Resealing of the transverse joints will take 13 days. The asphalt concrete crack sealing of the shoulders will take four days. The pavement marking will take another day to complete.

On U.S. Highway 281 and Interstate 90 at Exit 310 – The concrete repair work will begin on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, and will take approximately seven days to complete. Then the sealing of random cracks will take another day to complete.

On U.S. Highway 18 the project includes 13 miles of construction, from Dallas east to Burke. The concrete repair work will begin on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, and will take approximately 24 days to complete. The asphalt concrete crack sealing of the shoulders will take four days to complete. The pavement marking will take another two days to complete.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area. During the concrete cure period, the flaggers and pilot car will run 24 hours per day.

Reede Construction, Inc. from Aberdeen, South Dakota is the prime contractor on the $2.5 million project.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.