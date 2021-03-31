Upgrade your OS Version while Migrating to a New Platform using SUREedge® Migrator
Our primary goal for SUREedge® Migrator is to continue providing exceptional value for our customers, enabling advanced migration and reliability in a public or private cloud setting”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An innovative leader in enterprise-class cloud migration and disaster recovery solutions, Sureline Systems announced today new features and enhancements to SUREedge® Migrator. SUREedge® Migrator, now offers OS upgrade during migration, SSH tunneling while migrating and support for migrating Encrypted File Systems. These changes further establish Sureline as an innovative leader in the enterprise-class Migration space, committed to delivering best-in-class solutions.
— Deepankar Das, CTO, Sureline Systems
OS upgrade on Migration
Sureline customers can now upgrade to a newer OS version when migrating to a new platform (Cloud or Hypervisor). With this feature, enterprises can run their workloads on a more recent version of the Windows or Linux operating system.
1. Organizations can consolidate downtime, maintenance windows and IT efforts by doing two operations at once in an automated fashion
2. In many cases upgrades may be required as older OS versions aren’t supported in the destination cloud, and upgrading during the migration avoids having to upgrade the source server in place before migrating, eliminating extra work and service disruption.
3. SUREedge Migrator allows the upgrade process to be tested in the cloud before cut-over without affecting production servers
Secure SSH tunneling
The introduction of secure SSH tunneling during migration allows for safe replication of data when connected via an unsecured WAN (ie, no VPN).
Support for Encrypted File System
SUREedge Migrator has added support for migrating EFS (Encrypted File System) shares on Windows Servers.
“Our primary goal for SUREedge® Migrator is to continue providing exceptional value for our customers, enabling advanced migration and reliability in a public or private cloud setting,” said Deepankar Das, CTO, Sureline Systems Inc. “We are incredibly excited to announce these new enhancements to the SUREedge® Migrator product today.”
Unique capabilities in the SUREedge® platform include an agentless architecture for ease of installation and minimal impact on production servers. Additionally, it contains a plan-driven UI that migrates tens, hundreds or thousands of servers in an automated and efficient process. The software is easy to deploy, highly scalable, hardware and hypervisor agnostic.
About Sureline Systems
Sureline enables business agility and productivity, and with cloud migration and disaster recovery of any virtual, physical, or containerized application or server at the push of a button. Sureline's patented, award winning SUREedge® enterprise-class software solutions deliver application mobility that is secure, reliable and efficient and is key to enabling transitions to the cloud, new infrastructures and a myriad of other transformative architectures. Sureline partners with industry leaders including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Nutanix, and Oracle. Sureline is headquartered in San Jose, CA., and its products and services are available through a global network of VARs and technology service providers.
Sneha Lundia
Sureline Systems
pr@surelinesystems.com