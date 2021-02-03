SUREedge Migrator Integrates with Google Stratozone for Migration to Google Cloud
EINPresswire.com/ -- An innovative leader in application mobility, enterprise-class cloud migration and disaster recovery solutions, Sureline Systems today announced integration with Google Stratozone Discovery and Assessment tool for migrating On-prem Virtual Machines to Google Cloud.
Sureline helps customers rapidly modernize their infrastructure by migrating complete workloads to the cloud. Now Sureline's SUREedge® Migrator supports Google’s Stratozone Discovery Assessment tool. Stratozone provides the list of VMs and their profiles to SUREedge Migrator to perform the Lift and Shift of on-premises workloads from the data center to Google Compute Engine enabling customers to rapidly modernize and leverage the economics and flexibility of Google Cloud. Customers can now migrate their entire workloads with three simple steps Register - Migrate - Recover.
Using a simple workflow, customers can create a comprehensive migration plan by importing the current and transformation parameters from Stratozone to SUREedge Migrator to completely automate the migration process from on-prem to Google Cloud. The combination minimizes application downtime due to human error. SUREedge® Migrator supports the migration of live applications while minimizing cutover time using an automated multi-stage capture and transformation process.
SUREedge® Migrator allows secure migration of servers and data on WAN connections with or without a VPN setup. Military grade encryption for the data in flight provides piece of mind knowing that the data is secure regardless of the network configuration. WAN bandwidth consumption can be throttled to share it amongst other IT requirements.
SUREedge® Migrator can migrate any workload on physical, virtualized, or cloud infrastructure. Customers can consolidate their varied platforms in their IT infrastructure on Google Compute Engine (GCE) and leverage the economics and scalability of the Google Cloud.
About Sureline Systems
Sureline enables business agility and productivity, and with cloud migration and disaster recovery of any virtual, physical, or containerized application or server at the push of a button. Sureline's patented, award winning SUREedge® enterprise-class software solutions deliver application mobility that is secure, reliable and efficient and is key to enabling transitions to the cloud, new infrastructures and a myriad of other transformative architectures. Sureline partners with industry leaders including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Nutanix, and Oracle. Sureline is headquartered in San Jose, CA., and its products and services are available through a global network of VARs and technology service providers.
