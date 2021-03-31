Spotted Lanternfly Egg Hunt Activity for Kids
Giroud Tree and Lawn shares how kids (and adults!) can look for Spotted Lanternfly Eggs, and what to do with them.HUNTINGDON VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spotted Lanternfly are beautiful but destructive insects that have invaded Pennsylvania. These insects are doing a lot of damage, but the good news is kids can help. Just in time for Easter, kids can hunt for eggs- - - Spotted Lanternfly Eggs!
What Is Spotted Lanternfly?
Spotted Lanternfly is a dangerous, invasive pest. Invasive means this insect is from another country and it has invaded the United States. Spotted Lanternfly came from Asia to our country a few years ago. They’ve been multiplying and spreading all over the country.
Why Is Spotted Lanternfly Bad?
Spotted Lanternfly are a problem in many ways because they:
• destroy grapes, apples, and other important crops that are grown by farmers in America.
• damage trees when they feed from them.
• make a sticky mess when they are eating, dripping something called “honeydew” down on to anything underneath them.
• attract stinging bees who love to eat the honeydew they drip.
What do Spotted Lanternfly Look Like?
The Spotted Lanternfly go through 4 different life cycles.
1. Nymphs, black with white dots – the insects hatch from their eggs in May.
2. Nymphs, red with white dots and black marks, a little larger than the black nymphs.
3. Adults – In July, the insects get wings! The underside of their wings looks a lot more colorful than the top, so it’s important to know what the wings look like on both sides.
4. Egg Masses – Starting in late September, the females will lay their eggs and cover them with a protective substance that hardens to look like clay. These egg masses will stay there all winter long until the next generation of nymphs hatches the following May.
How Kids Can Help Stop the Spread of Spotted Lanternfly
Spotted Lanternfly can lay their eggs anywhere, even underneath a slide!
Now is the perfect time to go on Spotted Lanternfly Egg Hunt! Kids can check all the trees in the front and backyard. Egg masses are grayish brown and look like dried bubble gum. If kids find any, scrape them off with a stick or a card and destroy them by dropping them in a baggy with hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol.
After checking all the trees, it’s time to look for Spotted Egg Masses in other places. The adult females lay eggs pretty much anywhere! They usually lay them in places where the eggs will be out of sight from hungry predator bugs. Look on the underside of outdoor tables and chairs, railings, playhouses, swing sets, and slides.
To learn more about Spotted Lanternfly, visit Penn State’s Department of Agriculture Page.
For more information, visit Giroud's Spotted Lanternfly Info Page.
About Giroud Tree and Lawn
Giroud Tree and Lawn specializes in tree service, lawn care, and mosquito and tick control programs that make customers love doing business with the company since 1974. Serving Bucks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties, the company offers professional tree and lawn evaluation, tree pruning, tree removal, insect and disease control, fertilizing, stump removal, traditional and 100% organic lawn programs, and mosquito and tick control. Giroud Arborists are certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and have the knowledge and experience required to properly diagnose, treat and maintain trees and lawn health. The company is Accredited by the Tree Care Industry Association and Better Business Bureau. The “Giroud Treework for Charity” program donates free tree care services to parks, historical sites, and other non-profit organizations located in the Company’s service area. For more information, visit the company website at http://www.giroudtree.com or call 215-682-7704.
