Royalton Barracks/Missing Person

VSP NEWS RELEASE

On 03/29/2021 at approximately 2141 hours, troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a missing person. Rita Peck of Bethel, VT was last seen at her residence by her husband around 1500 hours. At approximately 1800 hours, Peck's vehicle was found abandoned at the intersection of VT route 14 and Clay Wight Rd. in Randolph. After searching the vicinity and conducting a K9 track, Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team and New England K9 were activated to assist in locating Peck.

If anyone has any information regarding the location of Rita Peck please contact the Vermont State Police at (802) 234-9933