SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ Stalking/ Disturbing the Peace by Elect. Comms.

VSP Press Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE- INCIDENT

       

CASE#: 21B300781

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Raymond Witkowski                            

STATION: Shaftsbury                 

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: March 25th 2021, 1450 hours

LOCATION: Sunderland, VT

 

VIOLATION(S): Stalking, Disturbing the Peace by Electronic Communications

 

ACCUSED: Bartolomeo Monda

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Robert Galbreath

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 25th 2021 at 1450 hours, VSP Shaftsbury Troopers received a complaint of stalking in Sunderland, VT. Further investigation revealed that Monda, 65, followed and surveilled Galbreath as well as a former romantic partner on numerous occasions over a period of several months. Additionally, Troopers learned of a pattern of numerous harassing and disruptive messages sent to various recipients by Monda, which caused annoyance and alarm.

 

On March 30th 2021 Monda was issued a citation to appear before the Bennington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on April 26th 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE:  04/26/21

COURT: Bennington Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Trooper Raymond Witkowski

Vermont State Police

Troop B- Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd, Shaftsbury VT 05262

(802) 442-5421 – Office

(802) 585-0148 – Cell

Raymond.witkowski@vermont.gov

 

