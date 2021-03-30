SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ Stalking/ Disturbing the Peace by Elect. Comms.
CASE#: 21B300781
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Raymond Witkowski
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: March 25th 2021, 1450 hours
LOCATION: Sunderland, VT
VIOLATION(S): Stalking, Disturbing the Peace by Electronic Communications
ACCUSED: Bartolomeo Monda
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
VICTIM: Robert Galbreath
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 25th 2021 at 1450 hours, VSP Shaftsbury Troopers received a complaint of stalking in Sunderland, VT. Further investigation revealed that Monda, 65, followed and surveilled Galbreath as well as a former romantic partner on numerous occasions over a period of several months. Additionally, Troopers learned of a pattern of numerous harassing and disruptive messages sent to various recipients by Monda, which caused annoyance and alarm.
On March 30th 2021 Monda was issued a citation to appear before the Bennington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on April 26th 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 04/26/21
COURT: Bennington Superior Court-Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
