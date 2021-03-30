Opinion: Abolish the peremptory challenge?

(Subscription required) Abolition sounds good, but watch out for the law -- the law of unintended consequences. If litigants lose confidence in the accuracy and fairness of jury verdicts, why bother having juries at all?
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.