Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,478 in the last 365 days.

Speaker Dade Phelan Statement on Passage of Reforms to Electric Grid

member image

Speaker Dade Phelan Statement on Passage of Reforms to Electric Grid  print page

by: Rep. Phelan, Dade
03/30/2021

Austin, Texas – Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) today issued the below statement following the House’s passage of its priority legislation to reform the state’s electric grid in response to Winter Storm Uri:

"The Texas House today took important first steps in passing critical, essential reforms in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri. The actions taken by the House will help restore confidence in our critical infrastructure after the catastrophic mismanagement of our electric grid last month. The House's legislative package will reform ERCOT, ensure the reliability of our grid in extreme weather conditions, defend ratepayers, and improve coordination during times of crisis. I am proud of the House State Affairs Committee, Chairman Chris Paddie, and the entire body for giving thoughtful consideration to these important measures."

CONTACT Enrique.Marquez@speaker.texas.gov

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room 2W.13

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-1000

10984 F.M. 1442 Suite B

Orange, Texas 77630

(409) 745-2777

You just read:

Speaker Dade Phelan Statement on Passage of Reforms to Electric Grid

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.