CFO Jimmy Patronis Announces Arrest of Palm Beach County Resident in Disability Insurance Fraud Scheme

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of Cheryl Denise Murphy-Green for allegedly stealing more than $16,000 from American Family Life Assurance Company (Aflac) in an insurance billing scheme involving fraudulent medical documents tied to fake hospitalizations.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Insurance fraud is a crime that affects all Floridians while undermining the integrity of health care markets. As your CFO, I’m committed to leveraging every resource possible and maximizing our partnerships across the state to bring these criminals to justice. I commend my dedicated insurance fraud detectives for their hard work on this case and the Palm Beach State Attorney's Office for seeking to hold criminals like this accountable.”

Between 2016 and 2019, Murphy-Green allegedly submitted forged and fraudulent paperwork to include billing receipts in support of claims for various alleged hospitalizations of herself, her husband, and three dependents, which totaled 18 fraudulent insurance claims. The insurance company flagged the claims and notified CFO Patronis’ Division of Investigative & Forensic Services (DIFS) Bureau of Insurance Fraud. During the investigation, fraud detectives confirmed the fraudulent documents from the various medical providers and confronted Murphy-Green about the 18 insurance claims. Murphy-Green admitted that the insurance claims were fraudulent along with the supporting documents.

Murphy-Green was arrested on March 24, 2021 and was booked into the Palm Beach Main Detention Center. She faces charges of scheme to defraud and grand theft. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).