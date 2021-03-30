Alyssa Grace to Perform at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Fairy House Exhibit Opening.
Event takes place on Saturday, April 17, 2021.BOISE, ID, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a string of successful virtual concerts, Alyssa Grace Proffitt is pleased to be performing a live, outdoor performance at the Idaho Botanical Garden for the opening of their Fairy House Exhibit. The event will take place on Saturday, April 17, 2021. The Idaho Botanical Garden is located at: 2355 Old Penitentiary Road in Boise, Idaho 83712.
Alyssa Grace states: “I’m so happy to be performing for a live, in-person audience. Like everyone, I’ve been somewhat isolated because of the pandemic. I look forward to performing at the Garden.”
Alyssa Grace has been enjoying steady success as her YouTube views and Spotify streams continue to increase. A TikTok video featuring her performance of “Fight Song,” garnered over 62 million views. Her first video “Breathe, “eclipsed 100,000 YouTube views, and her second video: “What’s A Girl To You” also has an impressive amount of views, indicating that her music is finding an audience.
The Idaho Botanical Garden’s Event Director Eric Walle stated: “We’re so pleased that Alyssa Grace will be performing at our inaugural fairy exhibit. Her songs are catchy and fresh and will be a highlight of the opening. We think you’ll be hearing great things from her in the future.”
Alyssa remains very active writing daily in her journal, which provides her with song ideas. She continues to build her repertoire of original songs, which is her way to tell stories. To the delight of her growing fans, she continues to record new songs.
You can listen to her music on her web site: https://alyssagrace.com
