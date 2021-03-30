Geode State Park restoration project starts next phase

DANVILLE – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) closed the gate valve on the Lake Geode Dam on March 29.

Lake Geode was drawn-down in October 2017 as a first step in a large-scale renovation project to improve water quality and enhance accessibility and recreational opportunities at Geode State Park. Lake restoration construction work started in January 2018 to stabilize the eroded shoreline, build fishing jetties, add fish habitat structures, regrade slopes around the beach for better drainage and upgrade the beach with new sand. About 200,000 cubic yards of sediment has been removed from the lake.

Southeast Community College students and members of the Lake Cooper Angling Association helped to place numerous artificial fish habitat structures throughout the lake.

The DNR will restock the lake with bluegills, redear sunfish, largemouth bass, channel catfish and black crappie after it has refilled. Final efforts to stabilize the shoreline will be done via barge after the lake refills. The boat ramp/turnaround area adjacent to the beach will be replaced this summer and disturbed areas will be seeded.