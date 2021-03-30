Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Olofson Shooting Range to host sporting clays special event

Polk City - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Olofson Shooting Range is hosting a special sporting clays event April 16-18.

The range is offering a 100 round sporting clays course going through the prairie and woods featuring different clay targets representing rabbits, quail, waterfowl and pheasants. The cost is $40, and there are openings each of the three days from 1 to 3 p.m., and from 3 to 5 p.m.

To register, call the range at 515-795-4000 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends. The range will remain open with all of its usual offerings during the special sporting clays event. The range is located at 11652 NW Nissen Dr, near Polk City.

