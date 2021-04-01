PEC announces promotion of Jay Davis to President

Jay Davis, President, Pacific Energy Concepts (PEC) Keith Scott, Founder and CEO, Pacific Energy Concepts (PEC) Pacific Energy Concepts (PEC) energy efficiency solutions

PEC, North America's most innovative energy optimization company, has announced the promotion of Jay Davis to the role of company President.

Since day one Jay has continually stepped up fueling our growth and evolution over the years” — Keith Scott, CEO

VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Energy Concepts is excited to announce the promotion of Jay Davis to company President. Officially assuming the position change (from VP of Business Development) on April 1st 2021, Davis has already been taking on the day-to-day management and oversight of this growing & national energy-efficiency provider for the past several months.On promoting Davis to the role of President, current CEO and founder Keith Scott advised, “this has not been an overnight thing, we’ve been slowly and continually up-leveling from within, this has allowed me to let go of a lot of those day-to-day responsibilities and ensures I can make a bigger impact for this company, our customers, and this team.”Jay Davis has been with PEC for almost ten years, joining the company in 2011 as the third team member following founder Keith Scott and Sales Director Tommy Allen he began in sales designing, selling, and implementing custom energy solutions for C&I facilities. “Since day one Jay has continually stepped up fueling our growth and evolution over the years” states Scott.While reflecting on his time at PEC Davis recalls one of his first projects, “I remember I could just see what we had done mattered to the customer, it mattered to their workforce, and added positive value to their business. I could see that delivering good impact translates benefits from our customers to our own families, and the world, we’re doing a good thing and it matters that we keep expanding on that.”Early in 2020, like many businesses, the company had to get creative, generating a survival strategy that forced innovation and a willingness to take risks and experiment. The results of which, proved to be beneficial, finishing 2020 with a record year that has positioned PEC to grow and expand thoughtfully in 2021. Functionally, the company describes itself as having a flat structure emphasizing the merits of trust and collaboration. Both Scott and Davis state that giving team members “freedom and responsibility” is a business norm they’ve seen great success from and will continue to foster.While Jay Davis takes the reins on the daily operations, CEO, Keith Scott, isn’t pulling back but rather refocusing his attention, “my goal is to get back to helping our team deliver more impact.” Scott states his focus is on maintaining and expanding the team culture, which he sees as pivotal to the success and capabilities of the company.Crediting the fundamental tracks laid by founder, Keith Scott, Davis explains that PEC has always been focused on harnessing opportunity through disruptive innovation, problem-solving outside the confines of the status quo, “we have an ongoing opportunity to disrupt an entire industry, it’s how we win consistently, even in the face of really fierce competition.”About PECPacific Energy Concepts (PEC) is North America’s most innovative energy optimization company. We deliver customized energy-efficiency solutions (like LED, advanced controls, and Smart Motor systems) that go beyond energy savings, helping our partners "run efficient, save money and work happy" all while reducing their carbon footprint.With deep knowledge of the energy-efficiency industry, we are experts in designing, developing, and deploying targeted solutions in complex and specialized environments. This is why brands like Costco, IKEA, Jeld-Wen and Alaska Airlines (to name a few of the 5000+ companies we work with) put their trust in us. View case studies at www.pecnw.com

