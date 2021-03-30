E-commerce Podcast "Lunch With Norm" Now on Audible, Features on Amazon

The "Lunch With Norm" team is happy to announce that the widely followed e-commerce podcast for small business owners is now available on Audible.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The "Lunch With Norm" team is happy to announce that the widely followed e-commerce podcast for small business owners is now available on Audible. Founded by revered business thought leader Norman Farrar, "Lunch With Norm" shares tips and advice from renowned experts in e-commerce, Amazon and the online business world. The show goes live three times every week, inviting some of the most successful business leaders in the online space. "Lunch With Norm" also now features on Amazon.To find out more, please visit https://www.audible.com/pd/Lunch-With-Norm-Podcast/B08JJMM1M8 An audiobook service from Amazon, Audible offers the world's largest selection of classics, new releases as well as original podcasts. With their Audible membership, listeners can download or stream their chosen titles. Users can choose from a range of membership plans and listen to all the Audible Original Podcasts with unlimited streaming. Listeners can access Audible directly from its website or via its app on almost any device, including iPhones, other smartphones and tablets.Amazon Music is one of the largest on-demand streaming music services with around 55 million customers and constantly growing. Publishing any show on Amazon Music makes it available on Alexa-enabled devices, opening it up to a massive audience. Amazon Music is available in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, Mexico and Japan."We are excited to be a part of Audible and have no doubt that this will increase our exposure by drawing a new audience that may not have connected with us in the past," said Norman Farrar, the host and the creator of Lunch With Norm.Popularly known as "The Beard Guy," Norman Farrar is a leading Amazon Marketplace expert with close to three decades of experience in product sourcing, development, and branding. He is also a nationally recognized thought leader and speaker and has generated monthly sales of over $1 million for various products and brands. Farrar is also the creator of numerous webinars and courses, many of which are currently available on Amazing.com.Farrar has recently turned to podcasting to help others succeed in today's competitive online business space. His podcasts turn complex ideas into easy-to-understand tactics to assist experienced as well new sellers.To find out more about "Lunch With Norm," please visit the podcast's official website, Facebook page, or now through Audible or Amazon Music.About Lunch with Norm:Lunch With Norm is your resource for everything from Amazon, to e-commerce, to digital marketing, to social media, all in the form of a live stream podcast. We aim to arm the small business owner with the latest tools and advice from the experts making waves in the online space. Tune in to our Facebook page each week to have your questions answered live and on air.Contact Name : Norman FarrarContact Phone: 1 (888) 300-1001Contact Email: nf@normanfarrar.com