THC-Free CBD Oil Gummies Now Available from Trusted Veteran-Owned Company

Patriot Supreme Pure CBD Oil Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil

Patriot Supreme has introduced a tasty new THC-Free CBD product for its veteran and non-veteran customers to enjoy.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Supreme is pleased to announce the release of its THC-Free CBD oil gummies. The gummies are vegan and gluten-free and are a simple, tasty, and inconspicuous method of consuming hemp. There are currently no FDA regulations in place that dictate appropriate CBD oil levels in edibles, which means choosing a reputable brand is important for safe consumption. Patriot Supreme tests all of its CBD products to ensure they are safe and do not contain THC.More information about Patriot Supreme can be found at http://www.patriotsupreme.com THC-Free CBD oil gummies have many advantages over their oil, tincture and capsule counterparts:- Patriot Supreme gummies are sweetened with multi-fruit flavored glucose syrup, eliminating the hemp taste which can be found in other CBD oil products;- Gummies make dosing easier and more manageable for customers who are new to CBD oil consumption;- Each gummy contains an average of 25 milligrams of active CBD and is also a source of vitamin C and E;- The CBD oil in gummies is digested slower, which may have a longer-lasting effect than fast-absorbing oil.Patriot Supreme gummies are made with American-grown hemp that is all-natural and GMO-free. The gummies are also Kosher and Halal and are lab tested for their CBD and THC content, pesticides and other unwanted substances. "We triple certify our CBD products to ensure full customer safety," says a spokesperson for Patriot Supreme. The company is proud to have a completely transparent production mandate, providing lab test analysis for each of its products.One to two gummies can be taken two to three times per day and may help alleviate pain associated with inflammation, as well as help calm anxiety and depression without any hallucinating effects. "Our customers can rest assured that Patriot Supreme's CBD gummies contain no detectable THC whatsoever," says company founder Justin Elenburg.Patriot Supreme's CBD products have received hundreds of positive testimonials from military and non-military customers. One veteran says, "Patriot Supreme is legit. I suffer from PTSD and encounter anxiety attacks. Super excited about this product, and kudos for giving back. Much respect."For more information about Patriot Supreme's line of CBD products please visit its official website ###



