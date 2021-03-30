First Onsite Restoration Launches New Brand Unifying Multiple Restoration And Reconstruction Companies Into One Company
The leading independent North American disaster restoration services company, provides remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services nationwide.
This new unified company and shared purpose - helping our clients Restore, Rebuild, and Rise - fuels collaboration, keeps us growing, and gives team members a greater sense of belonging.”DENVER, CO, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Onsite Restoration unites seven leading restoration companies in the U.S. under one brand name. The leading independent North American disaster restoration services company, provides remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services nationwide, and for the U.S. large loss and commercial market. On March 29, 2021, multiple companies come together under one brand name. As a unified brand, they will be equipped with 80+ branches across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, over 2,200 team members, and over 70 years of combined experience. The name change does not affect current clients nor projects already in progress. It enhances the service lines and response times for clients and communities in North America. The new brand effort combines two companies in Canada and seven restoration companies in the U.S. including Interstate Restoration, Interstate Hawaii, Super Restoration, Perfection Property Restoration, Catco, Rolyn, and Trilink.
— Jeff Johnson, First Onsite Global CEO
Jeff Johnson, First Onsite Global CEO commented. “This new unified company and shared purpose - helping our clients Restore, Rebuild, and Rise - fuels collaboration, keeps us rowing in the same direction, and gives team members a greater sense of belonging. This is all part of our vision: to provide an exceptional experience for our team and clients. When we work together and combine the depth of expertise from all the legacy companies under one family, we're unstoppable. What remains unchanged is the family work ethic and team culture that holds us accountable to our clients and one another. At the end of the day, we lead with the heart first.`` Johnson has led the unification efforts over the past two years with several acquisitions and a successful recapitalization effort boosting the company's position in the restoration and reconstruction industry. “The complexity and logistical magnitude our teams work within require that we invest deeply into all the resources necessary to respond to our client’s needs quickly and consistently. Including the ability to scale quickly on equipment, safety, and technological decisions. This, combined with the empathy and care we bring to each job, provides an experience our clients never forget. ” Mr. Johnson explained.
“The genesis of this name change and brand collaboration was developed over many months of discussions, research, and interviews with internal employees and external stakeholders. This process has allowed us to lead within the industry and serve new and existing clients based on what we know matters most. Being the first phone call our clients make immediately after an unplanned event requires a larger commitment, the ability to mobilize quickly. We are stronger, smarter, and more valuable to our clients than ever before through this unified purpose.” States Stacy Mazur, CEO, USA. Mr. Mazur founded Interstate Restoration 23 years ago and will remain CEO in the U.S. “The joint effort of each legacy company throughout the branding journey has held a magnifying glass up to each operation gaining clarity on the best practices, strengths, and purpose that can be collectively shared as we move forward. We are harmonizing the most valuable aspects and building the First Onsite brand from the inside out.” Says Jenny Vandehey, Chief Brand Officer. “Over the course of 2021 - 2022, there are several initiatives set in motion that contribute to our purpose, vision, and values. These encompass all departments from IT on technology solutions developing a unified and custom-built operating platform that team members from across the organization are involved in, to Human Resources in maintaining, attracting, and retaining top talent in the industry.” Vandehey offered. One such initiative, called Team Rise, makes up a group of volunteers from all over the country. Team Rise encompasses departmental representatives from warehouse managers to front-line supervisors and HR managers to IT, with a focus on championing ideas and shaping the company culture into one unified brand.
The legacy companies that make up the First Onsite brand unification include:
Interstate Restoration, founded in 1998 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, is one of the largest emergency restoration and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America.
Interstate Hawaii has response centers in the city and county of Honolulu, they are positioned for 24/7 rapid response to business emergencies from the Big Island to Maui, Molokai, and Kauai, and homeowner emergencies on Oahu and Maui.
Super Restoration, known to be Florida’s largest mitigation and restoration company specializing in multi-family, commercial and large loss services.
Perfection Restoration specializes in rapid same-day response to any size commercial, residential, industrial, and educational fire or flood through-out the nation. Providing services since 1993 in six offices located in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Iowa.
CATCO serves the greater St. Louis, Missouri, and Kansas City metropolitan areas and throughout the entire region, providing professional restoration and consulting services.
Rolyn, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, has provided a full range of disaster recovery, restoration, remediation, and decontamination services to industries of all types.
Trilink has provided Oklahoma with a full range of emergency restoration services for nearly 50 years. Trilink’s headquarters are based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, including a 48,000+ sq. ft. facility with training and disaster recovery simulation capabilities.
About First Onsite - North America’s Trusted Leader in Property Restoration
First Onsite Property Restoration is the largest independent North American disaster restoration services provider, providing remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services nationwide, and for the U.S. large loss and commercial market. First Onsite offers more than 2,200 employees, 80+ offices across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, and a combined 70+ years of industry-leading experience and expertise with a commitment to customer service. First Onsite proudly serves the commercial, municipal, and industrial sectors.
