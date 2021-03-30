Julio Quintanilla rejoins MAC Group as Parts Department Manager
Besides being incredibly experienced, Julio shares our ongoing commitment to offer the best customer service in the industry. I am thrilled to welcome back one of our original family members.”NORTH WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julio Quintanilla rejoins MAC Group to run the Parts Department across their broad roster of brands. Prior, he served as Service Manager for Sigma Corporation of America, and before that he was the Service Supervisor and Inventory Specialist at Phase One which specialized in high-end digital camera systems.
— Jan Lederman, Mac Group President
Julio has over 30 years of experience in the photographic equipment and accessories business. He originally joined the MAC Group when it was founded in 1988.
“I look forward to working with everyone at MAC Group and making a positive difference by applying my experience and work ethic to our ever-expanding parts department. We have a reputation for always placing our customers first, and I intend to continue to raise the bar in this area.” - Julio Quintanilla, Parts Department Manager
About MAC Group
33 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales, and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation, and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level. For more information, visit macgroupus.com
