Castalian Springs Man Arrested in Attack on Three People

TROUSDALE COUNTY – Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Castalian Springs man in connection to an ongoing investigation in Trousdale County.

On Monday, at the request of acting 15th District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI Agents began investigating an attack on three people at a residence in the 600 block of Riverview Estates Lane in Trousdale County. One of the victims, 66-year-old Katherine Crawford Darnell, died from her injuries. Two other individuals remained hospitalized at the time of this release. During the investigation, Agents developed information leading to Todd Lee Freeman (DOB 9/16/67) as the man responsible for the crime.

On Monday night, Agents arrested Freeman in Jackson County and charged him with one count of Criminal Homicide and two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. At the time of this release, he remained in the custody of the Trousdale County Jail without bond.

