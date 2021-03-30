Dolbey Partners with athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to Offer Highly Customizable Speech Recognition
Dolbey, a provider of cloud-based speech recognition, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program.CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dolbey, a provider of cloud-based speech recognition, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers to allow for workflow automation and improved documentation efficiency.
“Fusion Narrate enables healthcare providers to more accurately and efficiently document patient encounters, blending voice recognition with a powerful set of workflow automation tools,” said John Dolbey, VP/CFO of Dolbey. “athenaOne users will have the opportunity to navigate the EHR more quickly with powerful voice to text cloud technology, eliminate time-killing clicks and create individual (or shared) highly effective automations for their own personal styles of documentation.”
athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for hospital and ambulatory clients nationwide. The company’s vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Dolbey joins a network of like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to disrupt established approaches in healthcare that simply aren’t working, aren’t good enough, or aren’t advancing the industry and help providers thrive in the face of industry change.
To learn more about Dolbey’s new integrated application, please visit the Fusion Narrate product listing page on the Marketplace.
About Dolbey
Dolbey’s award-winning healthcare suite of solutions improves productivity while delivering better documentation which improves patient care. Since 1914, Dolbey has consistently evolved its products incorporating the latest technologies available to meet the demands of the healthcare community. Today, our suite of products includes Speech Recognition (premise or cloud-based), CAPD, CDI, CAC, Transcription and Dictation.
About athenahealth Marketplace
The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth’s network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.
