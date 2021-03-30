Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 12 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the demand for single-use bioprocessing technology.

The single-use bioprocessing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 17% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The shift of the biopharmaceutical industry from traditional stainless-steel bioprocessing equipment to single-use ones is majorly influenced by proven economic and operational benefits of SUB technology. As the drive towards personalized medicine and targeted therapies for treating a broad range of chronic and rare diseases continues, biopharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly using SUTs to produce a large number of products in the same facilities with more changeovers.

2. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars is boosting the adoption of single-use technologies. For instance, the global biopharmaceutical drugs market is growing at a healthy CAGR of more than 10%. Overall, the percentage share of biopharmaceuticals increased from around 25% in 2016 to around 30% in 2019.

3. Vendors' ongoing R&D activities in biologics also reflect the steadily growing importance and the acceptance of biopharmaceuticals. For instance, biopharmaceuticals account for more than 50% of the total pharma R&D pipeline.

4. Comparing SUB with stainless steel bioprocessing, end-users can potentially save around 50% in the total cost of goods (including amortized capital, raw materials, labor, water, utilities, and other plant infrastructure requirements).

5. Contrary to industry perceptions, single-use biopharmaceutical manufacturing technology can help reduce CAPEX up to 50%, decrease water and energy consumption up to 80% compared to traditional manufacturing techniques.

6. Mergers and acquisitions among market players will assist them in enhancing their product portfolio as well as expand their geographic reach.

7. mAbs market segment is the major revenue contributor as the usage of SUB is relatively high both in research and mAb manufacturing.

8. The purification market segment is likely to grow at a faster rate due to the growing usage of SUB in downstream bioprocessing.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, application, end-users, method, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 42 other vendors

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market – Segmentation

• Single-use bioprocessing products are observing growth due to advances in equipment, higher scalability, and the increased application in the biopharmaceutical industry. Bioreactors and fermenters cover significant shares among SUB. The use of bioreactors and fermenters is growing for the development of biosimilars & biologics.

• The increased application of monoclonal antibodies (mABs) for the diagnosis and treatment of autoimmune disorders, cancer, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is boosting the single-use bioprocessing market growth. The production of mABs via single-use bioreactors reduces the operating cost and offers more flexibility than traditional stainless steel equipment.

• Biopharmaceutical manufacturers occupy a significant share of the market, with single-use systems witnessing adoption in pre-commercial production processes. Several biopharmaceutical manufacturers have started to explore these solutions in commercial manufacturing.

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market by Product

• Single-use Bioprocessing Equipment

• Simple & Peripheral Devices

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market by Application

• Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs)

• Vaccines

• Cell Therapies

• Others

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market by End-users

• Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

• Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

• R&D Companies & Research Institutes

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market by Method

• Filtration

• Storage & Transport

• Cell Culture

• Mixing

• Purification

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market – Dynamics

Vendors in the biopharmaceutical industry are focusing on introducing innovative products in the market, which will eventually attract customers and enhance their market share in the future. New product launches in the market will offer diversity for consumers in terms of selecting products based on advanced features. It will also assist players in strengthening their product portfolio in the market. Several factors such as the change in technology, increasing competition, and growth and development, increasing demand for advanced products are contributing to new product launches. It was estimated that compared to biotherapeutic developers, CMOs participated more in introducing new products in the market. The interest in new product developments by CMOs was around 56% when compared to biotherapeutic developers with 27.7%.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Increasing Strategic Acquisitions & Partnerships

• High Utilization of Single-use Bioprocessing for COVID-19 Vaccine Production

• Increasing Adoption of Single-use Technologies Over Multi-use Bioprocessing Platforms

• Lower Risk of Cross Contamination and Lower Manufacturing Cost

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market – Geography

Countries such as the US and Canada are the major revenue contributors in the region. The presence of large-scale manufacturing facilities, increasing expenditure on biopharmaceutical research activities in both the above-mentioned countries, as well as the growing demand for single-use technologies are major factors that are contributing to the market growth in North America. The increasing biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities are majorly contributing to the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market in the region. A study investigating the global capacity of biopharmaceutical manufacturing demonstrated that North America dominated in terms of manufacturing facilities.

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Switzerland

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o South Africa

o UAE

Major Vendors

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Sartorius Stedim Biotech

• Danaher

• Merck KGaA

• Avantor

Other Prominent Vendors

• Applikon Biotechnology

• Eppendorf

• CESCO Bioengineering

• Corning

• Rentschler Biopharma SE

• Entegris

• Meissner Filtration Products

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation

• PBS Biotech Inc.

• Saint-Gobain

• Sentinel Process Systems

• ABEC

• Adolf Kühner

• Charter Medical

• Holland Applied Technologies

• Repligen

• Solaris Biotech Solutions

• 3M Company

• Lonza

• Pneumatic Scale Angelus

• ARTeSYN Biosolutions

• Wego Group

• Distek

• New Horizon Biotech

• OmniBRx Biotechnologies

• Yposkesi

• Charge Point Technology

• High Purity New England

• PendoTECH

• AdvantaPure

• TBL Performance Plastics

• Cellon

• Sysbiotech

• Broadley-James

• CerCell A/S

• PreSens-Precision Sensing GmbH

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Colder Products Company (CPC)

• Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

• Foxx Life Sciences

• DrM (Dr. Mueller AG)

• W.L. Gore & Associates

