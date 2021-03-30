Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CPROP and seriesOne Announce Joint Venture to Build and Operate Digital Asset Securities Exchanges

Our joint venture with CPROP will significantly accelerate digitization of the financial services industry and make investing in digital asset securities accessible to all mainstream investors.”
— Michael Mildenberger
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoProperties LLC (“CPROP”) is pleased to announce it has formed a joint venture with seriesOne Securities LLC (“seriesOne”), a US-based FINRA-registered broker-dealer. The new company, seriesOneX LLC, will focus on building securities exchanges in key financial centers around the world to serve as a regulated marketplace for digital asset securities.

The first exchange is planned to be domiciled in Liechtenstein, a European financial center and member of the Economic and Monetary Union of the European Union, that has created an enabling framework for such blockchain-based exchanges. seriesOne has already conducted the market research and laid the groundwork locally to launch the project. CPROP’s virtual summit, “The Future of Exchange-Traded Digital Asset Securities”, features Liechtenstein’s Director of the Office for Financial Centre Innovation at the Ministry for General Government Affairs and Finance who will discuss how the country has positioned to host digital exchanges.

seriesOneX plans to leverage its success in Liechtenstein to build additional exchanges in other financial centers, including a location in the United Arab Emirates.

seriesOne is launching a Bahamas-based decentralized finance (“DeFi”) fund, YieldsterTM, designed for institutional investors and family offices to help them invest in digital security markets. The seriesOne team hopes Yieldster will eventually reach as much as $1 billion in AUM and can help jump start the Liechtenstein exchange by providing liquidity.

Sandy Selman, Co-Founder of CPROP commented: “The alliance with seriesOne is key to helping us realize our commercial objective of leading the long-anticipated evolution of regulated securities exchanges, particularly for real estate-backed securities. While we have invested our resources in developing the exchange design and software, the ability of seriesOne to deliver liquidity is a critical component to ensure its success.”

“seriesOneX will function using the CPROP ecosystem and bring real value to our tokenholders. With the rapid expansion of the DeFi market, we see an opportunity to harness the DeFi strategies being implemented by seriesOne and their new Yieldster platform” added CPROP Co-Founder Luke Sestito.

“We believe that our joint venture with CPROP will significantly accelerate digitization of the financial services industry and make investing in digital asset securities accessible to all mainstream investors”, says Michael Mildenberger, CEO and Co-Founder of seriesOne. ”The combination of CPROP’s state of the art exchange technology and the new seriesOne Yieldster liquidity engine places seriesOneX in an optimum position to establish digital asset securities exchanges across the globe.

About CPROP
CPROP develops and deploys proprietary and white-labelled applications across the real estate value chain – harnessing blockchain where appropriate – to help its partners and clients reduce business risk, address pain points and capture new revenue opportunities. Visit CPROP: https://cprop.io/
About seriesOne

seriesOne is a leading US-based fintech company and FINRA-registered broker/dealer offering digital financial products. seriesOne consists of a global team of professionals with strong investment banking, compliance and technology backgrounds. In addition to its offices in Miami and New York, seriesOne is present in Zurich, Seoul and Singapore. Visit seriesOne: https://seriesone.io/

Luke Paul Sestito
CryptoProperties LLC
+1 347-807-0784
email us here

