The Future of Real Estate Exchange-Traded Digital Asset Securities
A summit on how a mere format change can unleash pent up demand for liquidity in the world’s single largest alternative asset classCOVINGTON, KY, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 7 at 11 a.m. EDT, CPROP, a blockchain leader in the real estate and FinTech space, will be hosting a free, one-hour online summit that focuses on ‘The
Future of Real Estate Exchange-Traded Digital Asset Securities'.
The event will feature distinguished panelists representing different stakeholder groups essential for exchange-traded digital asset securities to become a commercial reality – a government regulator, an institutional asset manager and a security token standards organization.
The panelists are Dr. Thomas Dünser, the Director of the Office for Financial Centre Innovation at the Ministry for General Government Affairs and Finance in Liechtenstein; Mr. Prabhu Raman, the Global Head of Investment Performance and Managing Director MIRA Real Estate at Macquarie Group; and Mr. Maximilian Bruckner, the Executive Director at the International Token Standardization Association (ITSA) e.V.
Mr. Sandy Selman, CPROP’s Co-Founder, will be facilitating the discussion on how the commercial real estate sector is moving forward (or not) in this area.
Interested parties can sign up for the event here. If you are unable to attend live, you can still register to receive a recording of the summit.
About CPROP
CPROP develops and deploys proprietary and white-labelled applications across the real estate value chain - using blockchain where appropriate - to help its partners and clients reduce business risk, address pain points and capture new revenue opportunities. Visit CPROP. CPROP tokens can be traded on the ProBit Exchange. For a more detailed explanation on CPROP’s proposed design for a regulated exchange for commercial real estate-backed digital asset securities, the Whitepaper can be downloaded CPROP's website.
