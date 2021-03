The Future of Real Estate Exchange-Traded Digital Asset Securities

A summit on how a mere format change can unleash pent up demand for liquidity in the world’s single largest alternative asset class

COVINGTON, KY, USA, March 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 7 at 11 a.m. EDT, CPROP, a blockchain leader in the real estate and FinTech space, will be hosting a free, one-hour online summit that focuses on ‘TheFuture of Real Estate Exchange-Traded Digital Asset Securities'.The event will feature distinguished panelists representing different stakeholder groups essential for exchange-traded digital asset securities to become a commercial reality – a government regulator, an institutional asset manager and a security token standards organization.The panelists are Dr. Thomas Dünser, the Director of the Office for Financial Centre Innovation at the Ministry for General Government Affairs and Finance in Liechtenstein; Mr. Prabhu Raman, the Global Head of Investment Performance and Managing Director MIRA Real Estate at Macquarie Group; and Mr. Maximilian Bruckner, the Executive Director at the International Token Standardization Association (ITSA) e.V.Mr. Sandy Selman, CPROP’s Co-Founder, will be facilitating the discussion on how the commercial real estate sector is moving forward (or not) in this area.Interested parties can sign up for the event here . If you are unable to attend live, you can still register to receive a recording of the summit.About CPROPCPROP develops and deploys proprietary and white-labelled applications across the real estate value chain - using blockchain where appropriate - to help its partners and clients reduce business risk, address pain points and capture new revenue opportunities. Visit CPROP. CPROP tokens can be traded on the ProBit Exchange. For a more detailed explanation on CPROP’s proposed design for a regulated exchange for commercial real estate-backed digital asset securities, the Whitepaper can be downloaded CPROP's website