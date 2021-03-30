U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE FROM OHIO, MARK PUKITA (R), CALLS FOR FINANCIAL AND POLITICAL TRANSPARENCY FROM ALL CANDIDATES
Corruption has tarnished politics. 2022 U.S. Senate Candidate Mark Pukita calls for financial & political transparency from current and future candidates.DUBLIN, OH, US, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Because corruption has tarnished the political landscape, Ohio’s 2022 U.S. Senate Candidate Mark Pukita calls for financial and political transparency from all current and future candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat.
Pukita calls on the Ohio Republican Party Central Committee to request 10-years of tax returns from each candidate, their most recent Social Security Statement, and a pro-forma “United States Senate Public Financial Disclosure Report” (which is required of all sitting U. S. Senators).
A review of 10-years of tax returns and these other disclosures would give Ohio primary election voters the financial transparency and confidence needed to secure a fair and honest election.
Mark Pukita also believes it is necessary for State and County Republican Central Committees to pledge to not endorse candidates during the primary process. Primary endorsements give an unfair political and financial advantage to the endorsed candidate. Political insiders should not be picking Republican U.S. Senate Candidates. This selection should be left solely to Republican primary election voters. Pukita applauds County Central Committees that have already done this.
Additionally, Mark Pukita calls on all current and future candidates to reveal the source of dark money donations given during their campaigns. Secondary Source (also known as “dark money”) political giving has sullied the image of the political process. Dark money is not illegal but should be revealed. It is important for Ohio Republican primary election voters to know who is backing each candidate.
Transparency is the key to a free and fair election. Ohio Republican primary election voters deserve an open and honest primary. Pukita’s recommendations provide Ohio Republican primary election voters the most honest and fair election possible.
Mark Pukita
MARK PUKITA FOR US SENATE 2022
mark@pukitaforsenate2022.com
+1 614-946-0949
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter