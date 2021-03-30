Beixin Minerals Analyses Low Cost Options for Qixia Project

Beixin Minerals investigates low cost production opportunities that can accelerate commercial production

QINGDAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beixin Minerals, ISIN: CN1124854917, a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of Rare Earth Elements mines, today announced that it will accomplish an external study ensuring a comprehensive view of the capital management solutions in order to identify better profitability for Qixia Project. This is a world-class mining project benefiting from a favorable location with highly developed infrastructure that offers great potential to supply the magnet feed demand through its rich resources thus making it a point of interest for industry developers.

The initiative includes evaluating and assuring partnerships for financing ore crushing, extraction, separation and processing as well as refining of the final product. Providing the study outside China will support the implementation of the project’s objectives, helping Beixin Minerals to access lower cost financing and reduce general processing and operating costs.

“The decision to perform a study within the Asia Pacific region involving potential existing capacity, strategic financing of the operations, effective capital financing and toll treatment implication represents a step forward for our Qixia project”, said Qing Nan Yao, General Counsel and Company Secretary.

The company cooperates with a strategic partner for sequenced funding of Qixia project in order to support commercial production. This partnership enables the parties perform research and test works to organize an explicit plan that will ensure project’s continuity. Beixin Minerals’ partner has access to low cost capital and a significant technical vision of the separation and refining processes. The strategic partner works with an experienced team of scientists and production representatives having a prominent capability in the rare earths industry.

Beixin Minerals’s Qixia project will move ahead through its development pathway with the help of the viability low cost production opportunities. In cooperation with strategic investors, the project can be considered the key for unlocking the value of the rare earth resources. This will also result with the company meeting the solid global demand for rare metals.

About Beixin Minerals

Beixin Minerals is a rare earth mining company focused on delivering strategic materials to technology industries by advancing plans to develop the Qixia Rare Earth Project, located in Yantai, Shandong, People’s Republic of China. The Company’s mission is to spearhead the development of its flagship project, to provide maximum shareholder value and to implement meaningful and successful social responsibility programs. The Qixia Project is positioned to be the next Asian source of rare earth minerals. The quantity and quality of the resource present at the site makes it a world-class mining district and a dependable, long-term source for the rare earths the industry demands.