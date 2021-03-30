Beixin Minerals Determines Potential Improving Approach to Rare Earth Elements Extraction

Beixin Minerals follows alternatives to extract rare earth elements according to cost-efficient standards

QINGDAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beixin Minerals, ISIN: CN1124854917, a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of Rare Earth Elements mines, today announced that an external technical research unveiled a potential alternative process for extracting critical materials within Qixia project. With further proven technological and economic feasibility, the new approach is expected to result in lower up-front capital and operating costs for the project.

Several metallurgical tests have been completed by a strategical partner dealing with flowsheet innovation, multi-scale testing and other practices oriented towards development. Accordingly, it has been established that carbonation is a potential alternative metallurgical process for the extraction of critical minerals like niobium. Carbonation is a substantially clean, environmentally friendly and feasible hydrometallurgical process that can be applied to use and recycle carbon dioxide in order to extract niobium and other elements from ore similar with extractions with acid like hydrochloric or sulphuric acid.

During the small-scale testing performed by the strategical partner, it was established that a single pass of carbonation leaching could extract up to 20 % niobium. Several passes of carbonation leaching could possibly achieve on the whole higher extraction of niobium.

“We are grateful with the performed research and the development work that our contributors have made concerning an alternative type of extracting rare earth elements like niobium. The results of the study direct to the potential of the overall process of extracting niobium without the extraction of titanium. Accomplishing a separation between the elements at the extraction stage has the potential to reduce capital and other operation costs. We are thankful to cooperate with an innovation focused partner that brings together the influential parts of the project through process”, said Cenric Newey, Director of Research and Development.

About Beixin Minerals

Beixin Minerals is a rare earth mining company focused on delivering strategic materials to technology industries by advancing plans to develop the Qixia Rare Earth Project, located in Yantai, Shandong, People’s Republic of China. The Company’s mission is to spearhead the development of its flagship project, to provide maximum shareholder value and to implement meaningful and successful social responsibility programs. The Qixia Project is positioned to be the next Asian source of rare earth minerals. The quantity and quality of the resource present at the site makes it a world-class mining district and a dependable, long-term source for the rare earths the industry demands.